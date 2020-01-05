Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Sarileru Neekevvaru Trailer Review

Sarileru Neekevvaru Trailer Review
Highlights

Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' under the direction of Anil Ravipudi is undoubtedly one of the most awaited...

Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' under the direction of Anil Ravipudi is undoubtedly one of the most awaited Sankranthi releases in 2020.

Rashmika Mandanna is playing the female lead in the movie. Vijaya Shanthi Prakash Raj, Sangeetha, Hari Teja, Vennela Kishore etc are playing pivotal roles in the film. Today, the makers have finally unveiled the theatrical trailer of the film.

Mahesh Babu is playing an entertaining role in this movie like 'Khaleja' and 'Dookudu' after a long time. Also, the train episodes in the trailer are hinting that the movie is going to give a hilarious ride for the audience. The trailer video is now going viral on the internet. The movie is gearing up for a grand release on January 11, 2020.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Breaking: Telangana High Court gives green signal for Municipal Polls7 Jan 2020 2:05 PM GMT

Breaking: Telangana High Court gives green signal for Municipal Polls

Nirbhaya Case: Court Issues Death Warrants To All 4 Accused
Nirbhaya Case: Court Issues Death Warrants To All 4 Accused
4 Accused In Nirbhaya Case To Be Hanged On Jan 22, Here
4 Accused In Nirbhaya Case To Be Hanged On Jan 22, Here's A...
I am your
I am your 'pehredar', will not let anyone snatch people's rights:...
YSRCP writes to President of India to declare Amaravati as unconstitutional
YSRCP writes to President of India to declare Amaravati as...


Top