Sarileru Neekevvaru Trailer Review

Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' under the direction of Anil Ravipudi is undoubtedly one of the most awaited Sankranthi releases in 2020.



Rashmika Mandanna is playing the female lead in the movie. Vijaya Shanthi Prakash Raj, Sangeetha, Hari Teja, Vennela Kishore etc are playing pivotal roles in the film. Today, the makers have finally unveiled the theatrical trailer of the film.

Mahesh Babu is playing an entertaining role in this movie like 'Khaleja' and 'Dookudu' after a long time. Also, the train episodes in the trailer are hinting that the movie is going to give a hilarious ride for the audience. The trailer video is now going viral on the internet. The movie is gearing up for a grand release on January 11, 2020.