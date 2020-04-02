Sarileru Neekevvaru TRP: Never Before, Ever After

Superstar Mahesh Babu came up with a successful project titled Sarileru Neekevvaru during Sankranthi. Rashmika Mandanna played the leading lady in the movie. Anil Ravipudi is the director of the movie. The film has opened to a record-breaking TRP number on the small screen.

Apparently, the world television premiere of the movie went on air only recently. The film has garnered 23.4 TVR, a record viewership in the last 15 years. The lockdown period has become a boon for the satellite channels to get some record TRP numbers. Although there is a criticism of the film that the movie could not impress the families, the latest TRP record proves it wrong.

Rajendra Prasad, Prakash Raj, VIjayashanthi and others played the key roles in the movie. Anil Sunkara and Dil Raju jointly produced the film.