Sarkaru Vaari Paata Director Parasuram Says, 'Got A Good Script With A Weapon Named Superstar Mahesh Babu'…

It is all known that Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie is all set to release in a couple of days. Ahead of the release, both director and lead actor shared their happiness and thoughts about the movie and express that the movie will be the best one and delivers entertainment to all the movie buffs!



He started off by saying, "There's no pressure, in-fact I am at leisure. I have got a good script with a weapon named Superstar Mahesh Babu. I have used him properly and he has delivered his best. We are all very happy with the film".

He also added, "I got an idea and the first person I thought off was Mr. Mahesh Babu. From thereon, the entire screenplay was written visualising him in it. Post Geetha Govindam release, I approached him and he accepted the script in a single sitting," he explains, quick to add, "He was reacting very positively to the script. It was an hour and a half narration with all the action and emotional blocks."

When asked him about SVP world, he said, "It's a feeling of how things should be in an ideal world. It's about bringing things back on track. Ever since the time of working as an assistant director, I have had a vision of how to present Mr Mahesh Babu in a film. Finally, I got a chance and what you would see on screen is very different from what he has done."

Finally, when asked about his next project with Junior NTR, he said, "I want to work with all the heroes, but good script is the key. I definitely want to work with NTR Garu. I also want to work with Charan Garu, Prabhas Garu and everyone else. I am a big fan of Aamir Khan sir and Shah Rukh Khan sir. I would love to direct them someday."

Even Mahesh Babu also penned a special letter for his fans ahead of the SVP release… "The entire shooting and post-production works of Sarkaru Vaari Paata are wrapped up and I loved how Parusuram helmed this film. The movie will release on May 12th and kindly watch it only in your theaters. The songs that are released are already creating a sensation and I am confident that the movie will turn out to be a blockbuster. I will begin the regular shoot of my next film in the month of June this year in the direction of Trivikram Srinivas."

Coming to the details of the Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie, it is being helmed by Parasuram and is jointly bankrolled by Mahesh Babu under his home banner GMB Entertainment in association with Mythri Movie Makers along with 14 Reels Plus banners. Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh is the lead actress of this movie while Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju are roped in to play pivotal roles in the film. S S Thaman is scoring the songs for this movie while PS Vinod is handling the cinematography section. The editing section is being handled by Marthand K Venkatesh. After seven long years Mahesh and SS Thaman are uniting once again with this movie.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie will be released on 12th May, 2022 in the theatres worldwide!