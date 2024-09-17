Satya Dev’s ‘Zebra’ to hit the screens this Diwali

The talented actor Satya Dev is teaming up with Kannada superstar Daali Dhananjaya for a high anticipation multi-starrer called Zebra. Eashvar Karthic is directing, while SN Reddy, S Padmaja, Bala Sundaram, and Dinesh Sundaram are producing the film under the banners of Padmaja Films Private Ltd and Old Town Pictures. The filmmakers have unveiled an exciting motion poster today that not only introduces the star-studded cast but also comes with the announcement of releasing the film.

The stellar cast in the motion poster includes Satya Dev, Sathyaraj, Satya Akkala, Jennifer Piccinato, Sunil, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Daali Dhananjaya. Each of them has a strong expression, which gives away what will be a great absorbing, high-wire drama. The most interesting use of a chess game is indicative of larger power games and strategic conflicts that will fuel the film's story line in the motion poster.

Action-packed visuals add more to the wait with a couple of dynamic elements in the form of flipping coins, currency swirling notes, and a heart-stopping car leap from a flyover bridge, all teasing towards the high octane sequences audiences can expect. The gripping background score by Ravi Basrur adds to the intensity further enhancing dramatic appeal for the film.

It is evident that the entire cast is united at the end of this motion poster, promising a film full of action, intrigue, and drama. This film's official release date comes as the final reveal in the poster—Zebra will be hitting theaters on October 31st, thus making all Diwali celebrations that much more action-packed for movie-goers. The film will be releasing in all major South Indian languages along with Hindi, thus reaching an extensive array of audiences.

“Luck Favors the Brave” is the tagline for “Zebra” and promises to be an action entertainer. Cinematography by Satya Ponmar and editing done by Anil Krish are expected to assist the interesting storyline, with sharp dialogues penned by Meeraqh for the film. With the release date announced, the makers are in preparation mode for aggressive promotions so that Zebra creates waves on the box office this Diwali.