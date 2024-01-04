‘Satyabhama’ team wraps 35-day long schedule

Star beauty Kajal Aggarwal, who recently made a comeback to films, is set to showcase her versatility in the upcoming crime thriller "Satyabhama." Directed by Suman Chikkala and with the screenplay provided by Shashi Kiran Tikka (known for the pan-India blockbuster "Major"), the film is produced by Bobby Tikka and Srinivasa Rao Takkalapalli under the banner of Aurum Arts.

Currently progressing at a fast pace, "Satyabhama" has completed a significant 35-day schedule, covering 90% of the film's shoot. Kajal Aggarwal, known for her dedication to her roles, has performed high-octane action sequences in this schedule, showcasing her commitment to her character. The action sequences were choreographed by master Subbu.

The film promises to present Kajal Aggarwal in a never-before-seen action avatar, and the team believes that these fight scenes will be a special attraction for the audience. The remaining shoot of "Satyabhama" is expected to be completed soon, with the makers planning to announce the release date shortly. In the film, Kajal Aggarwal will portray the role of the powerful police officer "Satyabhama."