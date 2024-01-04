Live
- Vicky Jain fights with wife Ankita; says 'Badi aayi captain'
- IWL 2023-24: Gladys Amfobea gives HOPS FC a New Year gift, scores in win over East Bengal FC
- Mimicry episode over, Trinamool MP gets dinner invitation from VP
- Naidu slams Jagan for dropping only backward class sitting MLAs
- Gurugram hotel murder case: Police get 5-day remand of 3 arrested accused
- NHPC lines up Rs 4,000 crore for 750 MW hydro project in Gujarat
- India will be a Hindu nation when PM Modi comes to power again: Sri Ram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik
- By-elections for two MLC seats in Telangana on Jan 29
- Grasim to issue rights shares at Rs 1,812 apiece
- Kurnool MLA Hafeez New distributes increased pension to elderly
Just In
‘Satyabhama’ team wraps 35-day long schedule
Star beauty Kajal Aggarwal, who recently made a comeback to films, is set to showcase her versatility in the upcoming crime thriller "Satyabhama."
Star beauty Kajal Aggarwal, who recently made a comeback to films, is set to showcase her versatility in the upcoming crime thriller "Satyabhama." Directed by Suman Chikkala and with the screenplay provided by Shashi Kiran Tikka (known for the pan-India blockbuster "Major"), the film is produced by Bobby Tikka and Srinivasa Rao Takkalapalli under the banner of Aurum Arts.
Currently progressing at a fast pace, "Satyabhama" has completed a significant 35-day schedule, covering 90% of the film's shoot. Kajal Aggarwal, known for her dedication to her roles, has performed high-octane action sequences in this schedule, showcasing her commitment to her character. The action sequences were choreographed by master Subbu.
The film promises to present Kajal Aggarwal in a never-before-seen action avatar, and the team believes that these fight scenes will be a special attraction for the audience. The remaining shoot of "Satyabhama" is expected to be completed soon, with the makers planning to announce the release date shortly. In the film, Kajal Aggarwal will portray the role of the powerful police officer "Satyabhama."