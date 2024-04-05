‘Save The Tigers 2’ roars to top 3 spot on Indian OTT platforms

In a remarkable feat, "Save The Tigers" Season 2 has surged to claim a spot among the top 3 blockbuster shows on Indian OTT platforms. The resounding success of the series, currently available for streaming on Disney + Hotstar, marks a significant milestone not just for the show but for the entire entertainment industry.





The mastermind behind this triumph is filmmaker and showrunner Mahi V Raghav, who has been at the forefront of pioneering content for OTT platforms. Speaking about the achievement, Mahi expressed his gratitude to the audience for their overwhelming response. He emphasized that the "Save The Tigers" franchise has resonated deeply with viewers, attributing its popularity to its engaging storytelling and relatable themes.





Mahi highlighted the significance of comedy shows, particularly those centered around themes of marriage and relationships, noting their universal appeal. The success of both Season 1 and Season 2 has solidified the show's position as a fan favorite, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating more.



In light of this success, preparations for Season 3 are already underway. Three Autumn Leaves, Mahi's production house, has announced plans to commence writing and pre-production work for the upcoming season, with filming expected to begin in June 2024. As part of this initiative, aspiring writers and filmmakers are encouraged to submit their scripts and ideas for consideration. Mahi emphasized the importance of nurturing new talent and indicated that promising submissions would be developed further, with due credit given to the contributors.

"Save The Tigers" Season 2's remarkable ascent to the top echelons of Indian OTT shows not only underscores the show's widespread popularity but also reflects the evolving landscape of digital entertainment in the country. With Season 3 on the horizon, fans can look forward to more captivating storytelling and engaging content from this groundbreaking series.