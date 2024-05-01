Sci-Fi thriller ‘Darshini’ set to entertain with unique concept

Anticipation mounts as "Darshini," a compelling science-fiction thriller, prepares to make its mark on the Telugu film industry. Produced by Dr. LV Suryam and helmed by director Dr. Pradeep Allu, the film boasts an ensemble cast led by Vikas and Shanti in pivotal roles, promising a captivating cinematic experience.

Senior producer KL Damodar Prasad unveiled the film's riveting trailer, commending the journey of its creators from academia to the big screen. Praising the film's innovative narrative, Prasad extended his best wishes to the passionate team behind "Darshini."

Producer Dr. LV Suryam expressed gratitude for the unwavering support received from industry veteran Prasad, emphasizing the film's blend of comedy, emotion, and romance. Director Dr. Pradeep Allu credited Prasad as a pivotal figure in the film's realization, highlighting his indispensable guidance throughout the filmmaking process.

Lead actor Vikas lauded Allu's vision and perseverance, while co-director Santhosh and actor Satya Prasad underscored the familial camaraderie forged during production. As the film gears up for its May release, "Darshini" emerges as a testament to the collaborative spirit and creative innovation driving Telugu cinema forward, promising audiences a cinematic experience unlike any other.



























