Second single ‘Aradhya’ from ‘Kushi’ to be out on July 12

“Na Roja Nuvve,” the first single from Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha’s “Kushi,” is a massive chartbuster in recent times. The makers commenced the musical promotions with a bang, and now they revealed the details about the second song.

Titled “Aradhya,” the full song will be coming out on July 12th. The promo of the same will be unveiled on Monday. A cute romantic poster featuring the lead pair was released to inform about the song’s release. Vijay Deverakonda wrote that the song is a very special one. Can it repeat the magic of “Na Roja Nuvve?” We shall see that. Hesham Abdul Wahab of “Hridayam” fame is the music composer.

Murali Sharma, Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Saranya Pradeep, and Vennela Kishore are in for key roles. “Kushi” is all set release on 1st September 2023.