Second single from ‘Bholaa Shankar’ ‘Jam Jam Jajjanaka’ to be out tomorrow

Megastar Chiranjeevi is coming up with a mass entertainer “Bholaa Shankar” to entertain his ardent fans and movie lovers. Directed by Meher Ramesh, the film which is up for a grand release in theaters on August 11, 2023, has Tamannaah Bhatia as the female lead.

As announced earlier, the makers released an update regarding the second single. Titled “Jam Jam Jajjanaka” the track composed by Mahati Swara Sagar will be released digitally on July 11, 2023. A promo of the celebration song will be released at 04:05 PM today. A striking poster of Chiranjeevi has been released to announce the same. Star heroine Keerthy Suresh is playing the sister of megastar in this mega movie produced under AK Entertainments banner.

The film also has Sushanth, Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Sureka Vani, Sri Mukhi, Hyper Adhi, Viva Harsha, and others in prominent roles.