Second single on its way from Vijay Deverakonda – Samantha’s ‘Kushi’
Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen together in Kushi, a pan-Indian romantic tale directed by Shiva Nirvana. The makers have confirmed that the biggie will be released in theaters on September 1, 2023, worldwide.
The fisrst sing’ Na Roja Nuvve’ is a chartbuster and it is getting more popular through reels and shorts. Now, the team has announced on their social media profiles that they are preparing to release another outstanding song. The announcement regarding the same is made. Expectations for the second single are quite high, and fans are eagerly anticipating what kind of track music composer Hesham Abdul Wahab will release.
The movie also features Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya Pradeep in key roles. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film will be released in multiple Indian languages.