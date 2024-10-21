Live
Just In
Sekhar Master unveils new song from ‘Pranayagodari’
The upcoming feel-good film Pranayagodari, directed by PL Vignesh and produced by Paramalla Lingaiah, is generating excitement among audiences. Starring Sadan in the lead role alongside Priyanka Prasad, the film aims to entertain with a fresh and unique storyline. The promotional content, including glimpses, posters, and songs, has already received a warm response from viewers.
In a recent development, the film unit released a new song titled "Tellarupoddullo," a melodious romantic track that is quickly gaining popularity. Composed by Markandeya, who also wrote the lyrics, the song was sung by Dhanunjay and Aditi Bhavaraju, making it a standout addition to the film’s soundtrack. Star choreographer Shekhar Master launched the song and expressed his admiration for the project.
“The song is wonderful, and it's clear that director Vignesh has poured a lot of passion into the film,” said Shekhar Master, praising both the music and the choreography by Mohan, which was shot in the scenic Araku.