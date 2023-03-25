Senior Actress Gautami Is Introduced As 'Gautami Mata' From Samantha's Shaakuntalam Movie

Shaakuntalam… This movie is now the most-awaited one of this summer season! As it is all set to showcase the iconic love tale of King Dushyant and Shakuntala, the makers put their full efforts to make the audience witness the Puru Dynasty regal appeal on the silver screens. As the release date is nearing, the makers already launched teaser, trailer and a few songs from the movie. Now, they are dropping the first look posters of the prominent characters and are introducing their roles to the audience. Off late, they shared the character poster of veteran actress Gautami and introduced her as 'Gautami Mata' from this historical love tale.



A wise hermit in the Aashram of Kanva… The loving foster mother to Shakuntala.. A trusted chaperone on Shakuntala's most important journey... Celebrated Veteran actress @gautamitads as Gautami Maatha. #Shaakuntalam pic.twitter.com/2FkXAO0Xcm — Gunaa Teamworks (@GunaaTeamworks) March 25, 2023

Gautami looked awesome as 'Gautami Mata'… Even producer Neelima also shared the poster and wrote, "Wonderful experience working with the serene and beautiful @gautamitads ma'am, a graceful person who brought so much of depth to this character with such ease.. #ShaakuntalamOnApril14".

Going with the earlier released trailer, Shakuntala is introduced as the daughter of Menaka and Vishwamitra and will be raised at Tapovan. The mighty king Dushyant reaches tapovan accidentally and meets her. They immediately fall for each other and exchange their vows. But due to the curse of Durvasa Maharshi, Dushyant forgets his past and leaves Shakuntala in the ashram itself. But as Shakuntala turns pregnant, she reaches King Dushyant's kingdom but he refuses to recognise her and also asks her not to blame him. So, she gives birth to their son Bharata at the ashram itself. Even the glimpses of King Dushyant's war with demons also made the trailer worth watching.

The movie also has an ensemble cast of Sachin Khedekar as Kanva Maharishi, Mohan Babu as Durvasa Maharishi, Aditi Balan as Anasuya, Ananya Nagalla as Priyamvada, Prakash Raj, Gautami as Gautami, Madhoo as Menaka, Kabir Bedi as Kashyapa Maharishi, Jisshu Sengupta as Indra Deva, Kabir Duhan Singh as King Asura, Allu Arha as Prince Bharata, Varshini Sounderajan and Harish Uthaman. Shaakuntalam is directed by Rudhramadevi fame Gunasekhar and it is bankrolled by his daughter Neelima Guna under the 'Guna Team Works' in collaboration with Dil Raju's daughter Hanshita Reddy under the Sri Venkateshwara Creations banner.

Shaakuntalam movie will be released on 14th April, 2023…