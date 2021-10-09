Shaakuntalam Producer Neelima Guna: Samantha Was Planning To Start A Family With Naga Chaitanya

It is all known that Tollywood's power couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha separated their ways. They announced this heart-breaking news through a joint statement via social media. There were many rumours doing rounds regarding their divorce since Sam dropped the 'Akkineni' tag from her social media pages. Finally, just a couple of days ahead of their 4th wedding anniversary, the couple gave shocking news. Off late, Shaakuntalam producer Neelima Guna also responded on this matter and said, Sam wanted to start a family with Chaitanya and thus wanted to wrap up the shooting of this movie early.



Neelima started off by saying, "When my father, director Gunasekhar garu approached Samantha last year for Shaakunthalam, she loved the story and was excited. But, she told us shooting must be wrapped up by July or August as she was planning to start a family with Naga Chaitanya."

Neelima added, "She wanted to be a mother; she told us that was her priority. Period films take time and she was really apprehensive to say yes. But we assured that due to extensive pre-production, we had cut down on a lot of time. She was happy and on-board as soon as she heard this".

Finally, she signed off saying, "She wanted to plan a family, take a break and look after her children. We didn't take a break through the schedules because we wanted to accommodate her request."

Speaking about the Shaakuntalam movie, Samantha Akkineni is essaying the titular role and Dev Mohan will be seen as King Dushyant. Dialogue King Mohan Babu will essay the role of Durvasa Maharshi. Aditi Balan will be seen as Anasuya and Malhottra Shivam as Mahipala in this periodic movie. This movie is directed by ace director Gunasekhar and is bankrolled under his home banner 'Guna Team Works' under the supervision of Neelima Guna in collaboration with Dil Raju's daughter Hanshita Reddy's Dil Raju Productions banner.

Well, Samantha gave a befitting reply to all the trolls with a strong Instagram post… Take a look!

This note reads, "Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me."

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got hitched on 6th October, 2017 in a gala way and tied a knot in both Hindu and Christian rituals…