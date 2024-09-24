Shalini Pandey turns 31; celebrates b’day in style

Shalini Pandey, known for her breakout role in Arjun Reddy, celebrated her 31st birthday with a chic and glamorous bash. The actress stunned in a black sleeveless, low-neck frock paired with bold red heels, exuding elegance and charm. With her open hair and minimal makeup, Shalini’s natural beauty shone through as she celebrated with a glowing smile.

Taking to social media, Shalini shared heartfelt messages reflecting on her journey, writing, "The woman I’m evolving into is stunning. I like her :) Adulting is fun, and the people I get to do this with are the best. Thank you for all the wishes and the love… I’m always and forever grateful.”

Shalini’s most recent work includes her appearance in Maharaj, a Netflix film starring Junaid Khan. Though the film didn’t receive widespread praise, her performance was widely appreciated, cementing her status as a talent to watch.