Shanmukh Jaswanth reveals his girlfriend name

Shanmukh Jaswanth of YouTube fame also went into the Bigg Boss and became one of the contestants of Bigg Boss season 5. Though most of the contestants have been trying to grab the attention of the audience, Shannu has been silent and calm.



In yesterday's episode, Nagarjuna also said the same. He made fun of Shannu by saying that he is not at all talking in the home and he should not be like that as he is in the Bigg Boss house. When Nagarjuna was talking to Shannu, Lahari interrupted and said that he has two pillows with two letters on it and he only sleeps with them. When Nagarjuna asked what is his girlfriend's name, Shanmukh revealed that his girlfriend name is Deepthi. So many rumours came out that Shanmukh Jaswanth and Deepthi Sunaina were in a relationship but when Deepthi Sunaina participated in the Bigg Boss house, she became close with Actor Tanish.



Now the fans are claiming that she might have got back with Shannu after coming out of the Bigg Boss house. However, nothing is official yet.