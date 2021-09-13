Shanmukh Jaswanth reveals his girlfriend name

Bigg Boss season 5 is going on with a decent viewership. We already knew that Shanmukh Jaswanth of YouTube fame is also one of the contestants in the house.

It is an open secret that Shanmukh Jaswanth is in love with Deepthi Sunaina of YouTube fame. The duo appeared in so many cover songs which went viral on social media platforms. However, they have never officially opened up about their relationship but only claimed that they are just good friends.

But now, in yesterday's episode, when Nagarjuna asked about Shanmukh Jaswanth's favorite contestant, Viswa revealed that his girlfriend's name is Deepti and he always talks about her in the Bigg Boss house. Shannu also accepted that Deepthi is his girlfriend.

On the other hand, a video of Shanmukh Jaswanth and Deepthi Sunaina is all set to release very soon with the title 'Malupu'. The teaser of the song has already impressed the audience.