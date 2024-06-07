Sharwanand gearsup for a double dose of entertainment with Sharwa 37 and 36

Telugu heartthrob Sharwanand is captivating audiences yet again! With the release of his much-anticipated film ‘Maname’ today, Sharwanand isn't slowing down. He's already announced his next project, the intriguing ‘Sharwa 37’.



Directed by the talented Ram Abbaraju of ‘Samajavaragamana’ fame, ‘Sharwa 37’ promises to be a rollercoaster ride of love and laughter. Sharwanand's fans were treated to a special poster reveal, hinting at a film filled with romance, family drama, and lighthearted humour. The poster's unique design, featuring both a caricature of the protagonist and a stylish Sharwanand sporting a beard and long hair, has piqued the interest of moviegoers.



But wait, there's more! Sharwanand also has another project in the works, ‘Sharwa 36’. This film, directed by Abhilash Reddy, boasts a grand launch and promises an adventurous ride filled with thrills. The launch stills featuring Sharwanand alongside Malavika Nair, the leading lady, have already set social media ablaze, leaving fans eager to learn more about the plot.



With two exciting projects on the horizon, Sharwanand is definitely keeping his fans happy. The team behind ‘Sharwa 37’ has further fueled the anticipation by sharing a glimpse from the sets, titled ‘Action!’, which has quickly gone viral.

