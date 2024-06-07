Live
- Release date confirmed for hilarious ride ‘O Manchi Ghost’
- Shareholders Face Choice: Approve Elon Musk's $56 Billion Pay or Risk CEO Exit
- Solve problems with election code lifted
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to Attend Congress Working Committee Meeting in Delhi
- Cattle smuggling case: Supreme Court asks Delhi HC to expeditiously decide Sukanya Mondal's bail plea
- Amitabh Bachchan monumental projection as Ashwatthama in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ unveiled
- World Gin Day 2024: Date, History and Significance
- World Oceans Day 2024: Date, History and Significance
- Tragic Collision In Gujarat: Four Family Members Killed In Sabarkantha District Accident
- Bengaluru doctors save premature girl born at 25 weeks weighing 750 grams
Just In
Sharwanand gearsup for a double dose of entertainment with Sharwa 37 and 36
Sharwanand's on a roll with 2 new films! Sharwa 37 promises romance and comedy, while Sharwa 36 hints at an action adventure!
Telugu heartthrob Sharwanand is captivating audiences yet again! With the release of his much-anticipated film ‘Maname’ today, Sharwanand isn't slowing down. He's already announced his next project, the intriguing ‘Sharwa 37’.
Directed by the talented Ram Abbaraju of ‘Samajavaragamana’ fame, ‘Sharwa 37’ promises to be a rollercoaster ride of love and laughter. Sharwanand's fans were treated to a special poster reveal, hinting at a film filled with romance, family drama, and lighthearted humour. The poster's unique design, featuring both a caricature of the protagonist and a stylish Sharwanand sporting a beard and long hair, has piqued the interest of moviegoers.
But wait, there's more! Sharwanand also has another project in the works, ‘Sharwa 36’. This film, directed by Abhilash Reddy, boasts a grand launch and promises an adventurous ride filled with thrills. The launch stills featuring Sharwanand alongside Malavika Nair, the leading lady, have already set social media ablaze, leaving fans eager to learn more about the plot.
With two exciting projects on the horizon, Sharwanand is definitely keeping his fans happy. The team behind ‘Sharwa 37’ has further fueled the anticipation by sharing a glimpse from the sets, titled ‘Action!’, which has quickly gone viral.