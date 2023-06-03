Live
- Naidu to meet Amit Shah in Delhi Today
- Gen-AI, creating more Job Opportunities in the IT sector
- Odisha Train accident: Coromandel express took wrong track, says signalling dept
- South-Indian highest opening day grosser; ‘RRR’ tops the list
- Apple to open 3 more exclusive stores in India; find details
- YS Avinash Reddy appears before CBI in YS Viveka murder case today
- Karnataka: youth ends life over alleged police high-handedness in Haveri
- Odisha train accident: 21 passengers heading to Rajahmahendravaram reported safe
- Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s latest rom-com surprises with its first day collections
- Odisha train mishap: Rescue operation underway in 2 badly damaged coaches
Sharwanand rocks at his Sangeeth
Sharwanand wedding celebrations are going on in a grand way at Jaipur’s Leela Palace.
Many film actors and politicians will be attending the wedding. Sharwanand’s childhood friend and star actor Ram Charan is seen at Sharwanand’s wedding event today evening.
The Haldi video is already going viral where Sharwa is all drenched in Haldi water and is seen putting some Haldi on everyone’s face. The Sangeeth video too happened in the evening with a clip from it going viral. Sharwanand is seen dancing to the ‘Poonakalu loading’ song.
The actual wedding will happen today with the rituals beginning from later midnight.
