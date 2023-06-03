  • Menu
Sharwanand rocks at his Sangeeth

x

Highlights

Sharwanand wedding celebrations are going on in a grand way at Jaipur’s Leela Palace.

Sharwanand wedding celebrations are going on in a grand way at Jaipur’s Leela Palace. The wedding festivities will take place for two complete days.

Many film actors and politicians will be attending the wedding. Sharwanand’s childhood friend and star actor Ram Charan is seen at Sharwanand’s wedding event today evening.

The Haldi video is already going viral where Sharwa is all drenched in Haldi water and is seen putting some Haldi on everyone’s face. The Sangeeth video too happened in the evening with a clip from it going viral. Sharwanand is seen dancing to the ‘Poonakalu loading’ song.

The actual wedding will happen today with the rituals beginning from later midnight.

