Live
Just In
Sharwanand to romance two heroines in Director Ram Abbaraju’s romantic drama
Sharwanand is all set to grace the silver screen in an upcoming romantic drama directed by Ram Abbaraju and sources indicate that Sharwanand will be paired with not one but two talented heroines in this much-anticipated venture. Samyuktha Menon and Sakshi Vaidya are rumored to be the leading ladies in this romantic drama
Renowned actor Sharwanand is all set to grace the silver screen in an upcoming romantic drama directed by Ram Abbaraju, the visionary behind the blockbuster "Samajavaragamana." While an official announcement from the film's team is still awaited, sources indicate that Sharwanand will be paired with not one but two talented heroines in this much-anticipated venture.
Samyuktha Menon and Sakshi Vaidya are rumored to be the leading ladies in this romantic drama. Although not officially confirmed, their potential inclusion in the cast has heightened the excitement among fans eager to see this fresh on-screen pairing.
Scheduled to commence filming in mid-March, the project has garnered significant backing from AK Entertainments, adding to the anticipation surrounding its release. As the film progresses into production, more details are expected to unfold, promising a delightful cinematic experience for the audience. Stay tuned for further updates on this captivating project.