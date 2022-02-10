Sharwanand's 'Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu' Teaser Is All Entertaining

Tollywood's young actor Sharwanand is all set to entertain his fans with upcoming movie 'Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu'. He is all known for his unique storylines which deal with family dramas and social issues. Thus, his movies own a minimum-guarantee level and make all the family members enjoy the movie! Off late as the release date of 'Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu' is nearing, the makers dropped the humorous teaser and created noise on social media…

Sharwanand also shared the teaser on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the teaser, he also wrote, "పెళ్లి అయినా, పండగ అయినా, మన 'చిరు' జీవితం అయినా... సందడి అంతా ఆడవాళ్లదే #AadavalluMeekuJohaarlu Teaser out now!





Going with the teaser, it all starts off with the ladies gang of Sharwa's family searching brides for him… But due to their extra carefulness, they reject most of them and finally, the condition worsens and brides start rejecting Sharwa. But after he meets the lead actress Rashmika Mandanna, he starts falling for her and thinks she also likes him. But she also rejects him. So, we all need to wait and watch how will Sharwa impress Rashmika and marry her.

Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu movie is directed by Tirumala Kishore and is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner. Sharwanand and Rashmika are the lead actors while yesteryear heroines Radhika Sarathkumar, Urvashi and Kushboo are also roped in to play the important roles in this movie. Along with them, even Vennala Kishore is all set to go laugh in the theatres. This movie will now be released in the theatres on 25th February, 2022…

Sharwanand is all busy with a couple of projects and the bi-lingual 'Oke Oka Jeevitham' is one of them that deal with a 'Time Machine' concept! It has Akkineni Amala in the prominent role and as the movie is being made simultaneously in Tamil, she will make her come back to Kollywood after almost 30 years. This movie also has Nassar, Ravi Raghavendra, Jayaditya Kang, Nithyaraj, Ali, Madhusudan and Hitesh as the supporting cast. Ritu Varma is the lead actress while Priyadarshi and Vennala Kishore will be seen as Sharwa's friends. Nasser is essaying the role of a scientist and will invent a time machine through which a person can travel to his past only once.

