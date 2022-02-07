Sharwanand's 'Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu' Teaser Will Be Out On This Date

February month is going to be a complete entertainer for all the Tollywood fans. Right from Ravi Teja's Khiladi movie to Sharwanand's Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu, there are a couple of movies releasing this month post decline in the Covid-19 cases. Thus, the makers of these ready-to-release movies are treating the netizens by unveiling the updates of the movie. Off late, even the makers of the Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu movie also announced the release date of this movie…



Sharwa shared the new poster of the movie and unveiled the teaser release date… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "Excited #AadavalluMeekuJohaarlu Teaser on 10th FEB #AMJOnFEB25".

The lead actors Rashmika Mandanna and Sharwanand are seen in all smiles walking in the temple premises. They looked beautiful in the classy avatars. Sharwa sported in a pink shirt and contrast trousers while Rashmika draped a green saree.

Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu movie is directed by Tirumala Kishore and is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner. Sharwanand and Rashmika are the lead actors while yesteryear heroines Radhika Sarathkumar, Urvashi and Kushboo are also roped in to play the important roles in this movie. Along with them, even Vennala Kishore is all set to go laugh in the theatres. This movie will now be released in the theatres on 25th February, 2022…

Sharwanand is all busy with a couple of projects and the bi-lingual 'Oke Oka Jeevitham' is one of them that deal with a 'Time Machine' concept! It has Akkineni Amala in the prominent role and as the movie is being made simultaneously in Tamil, she will make her come back to Kollywood after almost 30 years. This movie also has Nassar, Ravi Raghavendra, Jayaditya Kang, Nithyaraj, Ali, Madhusudan and Hitesh as the supporting cast. Ritu Varma is the lead actress while Priyadarshi and Vennala Kishore will be seen as Sharwa's friends. Nasser is essaying the role of a scientist and will invent a time machine through which a person can travel to his past only once.

Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu movie will hit the big screens on 25th February, 2022!