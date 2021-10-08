Sharwanand's Maha Samudram Received U/A Certificate From The Censor Board

Tollywood's young hero Sharwanand is all set to entertain his fans and movie buffs with his upcoming movie Maha Samudram. Being a multi-starrer, this film has Sidharth, Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel in other lead roles. As the release date is nearing, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in terms of their promotions. Well, this movie received the U/A certificate from the censor board.



Sharwanand shared the happy news with all his fans through his Twitter page… Take a look!

This poster has all the lead characters of the movie… Sharwananad and Sidharth are in action mode while Aditi, Anu, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh and Rama Chandra Raju are also shown in their intense looks!

Maha Samudram will hit the theatres as a Dussehra treat! The recently released trailer gave us a glimpse of the plot. Being an intense love and action tale, it was filled with emotional drama. Rao Ramesh as Guni Babji gave his best and showed off his satirical villanism while Jagapathi Babu also put forward his next level attitude! Even the sensitive love tale of Sharwanand and Aditi Rao Hydari along with Sidharth's rift with Sharwa highlighted the trailer.

Well, the second wave of Maha Samudram will be released tomorrow on social media. Even the poster also raised the expectations showing Sidharth and Sharwanand in their intense looks.

Speaking about the filmmaker, it is directed by RX 100 fame Ajay Bhupati and is produced by Sunkara Ramabrahmam under the AK Entertainments banner. Raj Thota will handle the camera, Chaitan Bharadwaj is the music director and Praveen KL is the editor. Being an action entertainer, the Maha Samudram movie will get released on 14th October, 2021. Along with the lead cast Sharwanand, Sidharth, Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel, this movie has an ensemble cast of Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh and Ramachandra Raju.