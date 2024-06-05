Sharwanand's ‘Maname’ gears up for grand pre-release event in Hyderabad

Sharwanand's much-anticipated movie ‘Maname’ is creating a tremendous buzz. The impressive trailer has fueled expectations, and the film promises to be a delightful relationship comedy-drama directed by Sriram Adittya. Kriti Shetty joins Sharwanand as the leading lady, and the movie is set to hit theaters on June 7th.

To celebrate the upcoming release, ‘Maname’ team is hosting a grand pre-release event today on June 5th at 6 pm at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Hyderabad. People Media Factory officially announced the details today, unveiling a vibrant poster featuring Sharwanand and Kriti. The tweet read, "Let's get ready for the pre-release celebrations. It will be held at the Park Hyatt on June 5 from 6 pm."









Earlier rumors swirled about global star Ram Charan, a close friend of Sharwanand, gracing the event with his presence. There was also speculation about the event being held in Pithapuram. However, the official announcement confirms a Hyderabad location, and it seems Ram Charan's attendance is unlikely.

The latest buzz suggests Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja might be the chief guest at the pre-release event. While an official confirmation is awaited, fans are eagerly waiting to see who graces the stage.

‘Maname’ revolves around the lives of Sharwanand, Kriti Shetty, and a child actor, Sriram Adittya. Seerat Kapoor, Ayesha Khan, Rahul Ramakrishna, and other talented actors round out the cast.

The film's music, composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, is another highlight. Director Adittya hinted at a whopping 16 songs, including bit songs, making the soundtrack a potential chartbuster. Produced by TG Vishwaprasad under the People Media Factory banner, Maname promises a complete cinematic experience.