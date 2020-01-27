Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Sharwanand's 'Sreekaram' First Look Is Out

Sharwanand
Highlights

Young hero Sharwanand is on full swing… After 'Jaanu' Tollywood lad is coming up with his next movie.

Young hero Sharwanand is on full swing… After 'Jaanu' Tollywood lad is coming up with his next movie. Titled as 'Sreekaram', this movie is raising the expectations with its pure native title.

The first look of this movie is released a few hours ago… Have a look!

This poster has Sharwanand amidst the picturesque green lands with a complete farmer getup. This movie is directed as Kishore Reddy and is produced by Ram Achanta and GoipichandAchanta under 14 Reels Plus Entertainment banner. Mickey J Meyer will score the music to this movie which is ready to hit the theatres coming Summer 2020.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
BJP will not win in Delhi Assembly polls: Sachin Pilot27 Jan 2020 9:53 AM GMT

BJP will not win in Delhi Assembly polls: Sachin Pilot

Government to sell 100 pc stake in Air India; issues bid document
Government to sell 100 pc stake in Air India; issues bid
Shivarajkumar fans oppose Padmashri to Kangana, condemn discrimination against Kannada actors
Shivarajkumar fans oppose Padmashri to Kangana, condemn...
China extends holiday, businesses shut as virus toll rises
China extends holiday, businesses shut as virus toll rises
Assembly Session: It
Assembly Session: It's a good decision to repeal Legislative...

More From Entertainment

More >>
Shivarajkumar fans oppose Padmashri to Kangana, condemn discrimination against Kannada actors27 Jan 2020 9:45 AM GMT

Shivarajkumar fans oppose Padmashri to Kangana, condemn discrimination against Kannada actors

Kannada Bigg Boss Sudeep Shows Agnisakshi Priyanka The Door
Kannada Bigg Boss Sudeep Shows Agnisakshi Priyanka The Door
Clarity Missing on Naga Shaurya Lineup
Clarity Missing on Naga Shaurya Lineup
Sharwanand
Sharwanand's 'Sreekaram' First Look Is Out
Disco Raja first weekend box office report
Disco Raja first weekend box office report


Top