Sharwanand's 'Sreekaram' First Look Is Out
Young hero Sharwanand is on full swing… After 'Jaanu' Tollywood lad is coming up with his next movie. Titled as 'Sreekaram', this movie is raising the expectations with its pure native title.
The first look of this movie is released a few hours ago… Have a look!
Here's the first look of #Sreekaram.— ram achanta (@RaamAchanta) January 27, 2020
Summer 2020 Release!#Sharwanand #KishoreB @MickeyJMeyer #Sharwa29 pic.twitter.com/ECi4xustlD
This poster has Sharwanand amidst the picturesque green lands with a complete farmer getup. This movie is directed as Kishore Reddy and is produced by Ram Achanta and GoipichandAchanta under 14 Reels Plus Entertainment banner. Mickey J Meyer will score the music to this movie which is ready to hit the theatres coming Summer 2020.
27 Jan 2020 9:53 AM GMT
