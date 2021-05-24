Ship scene to become highlight in 'Radhe Shyam'

Young Rebel Star Prabhas fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of his upcoming movie 'Radhe Shyam' featuring star beauty Pooja Hegde in the female lead role.

Billed to be a pan-Indian high budget movie, 'Jill' fame Radhakrishna is helming this project and the movie is going to be a never-seen-before kind of love story. Now, an interesting update about the film is increasing the expectations on the film.

As per the latest reports, the movie will have a thirty minutes long ship scene which will be shot entirely in a huge ship set and the makers are super confident that this particular scene is going to be the biggest highlight of the film. This interesting update about the film has increased the expectations even more.

Some of the fans have already been speculating that the movie will be like the Telugu version of Titanic movie. But, we have to wait for the release of the film to know more about the storyline.

On the other hand, the makers have been tight-lipped about the roles of the lead actors in the film. The fans are also super excited to watch the sizzling chemistry between Prabhas and Pooja Hegde on the silver screens.