Shiva Shankar Master is no more

Popular dance choreographer Shiva Shankar master who was battling for life in hospital breathed his last on Sunday evening. Shiva Shankar master was infected with Corona virus and the virus damaged his lungs. The family confirmed the choreographer's demise a while ago.



Shiva Shankar master's family pleaded for a financial support from the movie industry. The award winning choreographer was facing a financial crisis and multiple film personalities like Sonu Sood, Dhanush, Chiranjeevi and others offered a financial help.



Responding to the news, Sonu Sood shared an emotional tweet. "Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Shiv Shankar masterji. Tried our best to save him but God had different plans. Will always miss you masterji. May almighty give strength to the family to bear this loss. Cinema will always miss u sir," he tweeted.

