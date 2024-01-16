  • Menu
Shivaji back on track; all set to sign new series

The Telugu web series "90s" has emerged as a significant hit with the audience, gaining increasing traction on ETV Win each day, much to the delight of the makers. The show has not only resonated well with viewers but has also marked the comeback of seasoned actor Shivaji, who played the main lead.

Shivaji, known for his acting prowess, took a hiatus from films before making a noteworthy return through the reality show Bigg Boss. Riding on the success of "90s," Shivaji's performance has become the talk of the town, garnering attention and applause. The actor's comeback seems to be in full swing, as he is now actively involved in multiple film projects.

Adding to the excitement, it has been reported that Shivaji has signed on for another web series, and this time, it will be produced by a popular banner. The talented actor is set to headline the upcoming series, generating anticipation among his fans and the audience. Although details about the project are yet to be disclosed, the news of Shivaji's involvement in another web series has created a buzz in the industry.

As the actor's career takes an upward trajectory with successful ventures, fans can expect more announcements about Shivaji's projects in the near future. His return to the entertainment scene has indeed been impactful, marking a promising phase in his career.

