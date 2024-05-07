Shivani Rajasekhar and Rahul Vijay's 'Vidyavasula Aham' to Stream Soon on Aha

‘Vidyavasula Aham’ is a special movie about love and the difficulties that come with it. The movie tells the story of a new couple who face problems because of their egos. But, in the end, they learn how to solve these problems and find happiness together.

What's interesting about ‘Vidyavasula Aham’ is that it's going to be available to watch on Aha, a streaming platform. This means people can watch it from the comfort of their own homes, which is really convenient.



The movie stars Shivani Rajasekhar and Rahul Vijay, who have worked together before in another movie called ‘Kota Bommali PS.’ They did a great job in that movie, so fans are excited to see them together again in ‘Vidyavasula Aham.’



Even though the movie was originally supposed to be shown in theatres, the filmmakers decided to release it directly on Aha instead. This shows how the way we watch movies is changing, with more and more people choosing to watch them online.



Aha recently shared a poster for the movie on social media. The poster says, ‘A Long.. Long Ego Story,’ which gives us a hint about what the movie might be about. It sounds like it's going to be a really interesting and emotional story.

Besides Shivani and Rahul, the movie also features other talented actors like Srinivas Avarsala, Abhinaya, Tanikella Bharani, Srinivasa Reddy, Mounika Reddy, Ravi Varma, and Kashi Vishwanath. With such a great cast, ‘Vidyavasula Aham’ is sure to be a hit.