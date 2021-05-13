Shivani Rajashekar with Tamilnadu CM's son

Tollywood: Senior Hero Rajasekhar's younger daughter Shivatmika has already marked her debut as an actress with 'Dorasani' movie. But his elder daughter Shivani Rajashekar is yet to mark her debut as an actress.

Though she signed to play the female lead in the Telugu remake of the Bollywood film 'Two States', no update about the movie came out in recent times. But, now as per the latest reports, the actress is all set to play the female lead in yet another remake movie. Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bollywood movie 'Article 15' is now being remade in Tamil by Boney Kapoor. Arunraja Kamaraj is helming the Tamil remake of the film which is going to feature Udayanidhi Stalin in the lead role. According to the buzz, Shivani Rajashekar is now on board to play reprise Sayani Gupta's role in this movie. So, Shivani is going to play the role of a village belle in the film.



The story is about an honest police officer who goes against castism. The shooting of the movie will take place in the forest regions of Pollachi.

