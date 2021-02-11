Shocking business for BB3

Tollywood: Balakrishna Nandamuri is currently busy working on an exciting film, in the direction of Boyapati Srinu. Boyapati Srinu and Balakrishna have teamed up in the past for two successful films Legend and Simha. Now, there are a lot of expectations on the third film in their combination. With not a great success to their kitty, there were rumors initially regarding the film's business.

However, we have a clarity now on the same. The buzz state that distributors are ready to grab the film for good prices.

As per the latest reports, the film unit is planning to quote an amount close to 55 crores for the theatrical rights of the film in both the Telugu states. The satellite rights, Hindi dubbing rights, streaming rights and audio rights value around 16 crores.

Altogether, the film unit is looking at a business close to 70 crores, say the reports.