Shocking deal for Allari Naresh's film

Tollywood:Sudden star Allari Naresh came up with a comedy caper Bangaru Bullodu after a long time. The film is currently having a theatrical run but it did not receive a positive talk at the box-office. On the other hand, he has another serious film waiting to arrive in the theatre. Titled Naandhi, the film's trailer has come out recently on social media.

As per the latest reports, Naandhi's rights were sold for an amount close to 8.5 crores. The deal includes satellite rights and digital streaming rights. Zee Studios that acquired Solo Brathuke SoBetter has purchased the rights.

Zee Studios will release the film in theatres first and will then take it to the digital streaming platform. The film also features Varalakshmi Sarathkumar in an important role. Vijay Kanakamedala is making his debut as a director with the film. The complete details of the project will come out soon.