Shocking: Prakash Raj to take a loan to help poor families!

Versatile actor Prakash Raj is currently chilling at his farm with his family members. On the other side, he has been extending support to almost a thousand families. The actor revealed that his financial resources are depleting but he added that he would continue reaching out to the people in these difficult times.

My financial resources depleting .. But Will take a loan and continue reaching out . BECAUSE I KNOW ....I CAN ALWAYS EARN AGAIN.. IF HUMANITY SURVIVES THESE DIFFICULT TIMES. .. #JustAsking 🙏Let's fight this together.. let's give back to life ..a #prakashrajfoundation initiative pic.twitter.com/7JHSLl4T9C — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) April 20, 2020

"My financial resources depleting. But Will take a loan and continue reaching out. BECAUSE I KNOW. I CAN ALWAYS EARN AGAIN. IF HUMANITY SURVIVES THESE DIFFICULT TIMES. #JustAsking. Let's fight this together. let's give back to life. a #prakashrajfoundation initiative" revealed Prakash Raj.

So far, almost a thousand families got the relief supplies from Prakash Raj. "#lockdown extends. #prakashrajfoundation has reached out to more than a thousand families. now we have 30 stranded fellow citizens on my farm. will continue to look after them. please co-operate with the government. stay home stay safe. a moment for you from my farm." posted Prakash Raj.