Shocking Punchline Against Balayya Trends on Social Media

Balakrishna's recent statement supporting Pawan Kalyan's multiple marriages has caused a stir among social media users. During the Aha show "Unstoppable", Balakrishna asked Pawan about his three marriages and Pawan responded in a relaxed manner. In response, Balakrishna stated that those who criticize Pawan's marital life are like street dogs barking.

However, some online users have brought up a new argument, surprising many TDP supporters. They are questioning why Balakrishna and his family members criticized NTR's marriage with Lakshmi Parvathi in the past, and how they mistreated NTR during the latter stages of his life due to his second marriage.

These users are now asking whether Balakrishna was a "street dog barking" at that time. This argument has gained widespread attention on social media, with numerous shares and re-posts.