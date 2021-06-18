Shocking remuneration for Kollywood star!

Kollywood star hero Vijay is all set to come up with his first direct Telugu film under the direction of Vamsi Paidipally and the actor is creating a record by taking a huge remuneration of hundred crores for the film. Dil Raju is bankrolling this project.

It seems like the 'Theri' actor has already received 10 crores as advance for the film and before the movie hit the floors, he will bad another 30 crores. After completing half of the shooting, Vijay will take 30 crores and by the end of the film, Vijay will receive the remaining 30 crores.

Vijay's market shot up in the past two to three years. His films did well even in the Bollywood film industry. Vijay wants to explore Tollywood and Bollywood with this prestigious project. Vamshi Paidipally is happy to grab this biggie after Maharshi.

The official announcement of the film is expected to be out on Vijay's birthday.