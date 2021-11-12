Shocking response to 'Radhe Shyam' update 

Only a few more weeks are still left before the release of 'Radhe Shyam' movie but the makers have not kickstarted the promotions of the movie yet. In fact, a bunch of big-budget movies are all set to join the Sankranti series.

After the release of Pushpa and Akhanda in December, the much-awaited Pan Indian film 'RRR' is all set to get released on January 7th next year. Despite having a huge competition, 'Radhe Shyam' is not even focusing on promotional works. Apart from a couple of glimpses, the makers have not released anything related to the movie yet. Some are saying that the makers might have so much of confidence on the film but the lack of proper promotions might take a hit on the collections.

We have to wait and see when the movie unit will kick start the promotions. Featuring Pooja Hegde as the female lead, UV Creations in association with T Series is bankrolling this project.