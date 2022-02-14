Shree Leela Is Introduced As The Lead Actress In Ravi Teja’s Dhamaka Movie

The makers of the Tollywood movies are turning Valentine's Day into a memorable one by sharing the new posters on social media… It is also a treat to all the netizens as they are surprised to witness these Valentine's Day treats… Off late, even the Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja also introduced his lead actress 'Shree Leela' from his upcoming movie 'Dhamaka'…



Ravi Teja shared a new poster of his movie on his Twitter page and treated all his fans on this special day… Take a look!

In this poster, Ravi Teja and Shree Leela are seen sitting on a wall and discussing something serious… The young actress Shree Leela of PelliSandaD fame looked cute and is essaying the role of 'Pranavi' in this action thriller. Both the lead actors sported in printed tees and teamed them with denim pants. The makers also shared the same poster and wrote, "Introducing the adorable @sreeleela14 as 'Pranavi' from #Dhamaka on this #Valentinesday. Everyone dreams of having a VALENTINE Like her".

Dhamaka movie is directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina and is produced under the People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners. Karthik Ghattamaneni is the cinematographer of this movie while Bheems Ceciroleo is scoring the tunes.

As Ravi Teja is in the best phase of his career, he is having a couple of interesting movies in his kitty. He is now waiting for the release of his next movie Khiladi movie. He will next begin the shooting for the Tiger Nageswara Rao biopic and is also part of Ravanasura and Ramarao On Duty movies.

Ravanasura movie is being directed by Sudheer Varma and is produced by Abhishek Nama under his home banner Abhishek Pictures and RT Team Work banners. Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar and Megha Akash are the other lead actors of this movie.

Coming to Ramarao On Duty movie, along with Ravi Teja even Majili fame Divyasha Kaushik, Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao and Surekha Vani will be seen in other important roles. Being Sarath Mandava's directorial, this movie is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks banners.