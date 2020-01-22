Shreya Ghoshal to mesmerise city on Feb 15

Eleven Point Two, a city-based event management company, has announced their next musical evening with the queen of melody "Shreya Ghoshal."

A magical melody event to mesmerise the Hyderabadis will happen on February 15, 2020 at the address conventions, Narsingi. Master of peppy numbers, SS Thaman, who raised the curtain for this event, said said that he's eager to witness the melody queen live in Hyderabad.

"The musical fraternity along with a lot of celebrities from the industry are happy to join us on the evening," he said. "This event is not only for the Hindi audience, but our melody queen is to give us a mixed treat of Telugu and Hindi," he added.