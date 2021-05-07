Shruti Haasan - Balakrishna - Gopichand Malineni

Shruti Haasan turned out to be the lucky charm for director Gopichand Malineni. The actress worked with him twice, in Balupu and Krack. Both the films became super hits at the box office. Now, the actress is planning to team up with the director again. As per the reports, she is the front-runner to grab the director's next, featuring Balakrishna Nandamuri.

Balakrishna and Gopichand will be working on a powerful action drama that will begin later this year. The director is already working on a script that is currently in progress. The research and development are taking place where Balayya Babu will essay a powerful cop.

Mythri Movie Makers will be bankrolling the film. The official announcement of the film will come out soon. Apart from this, Shruti Haasan is also busy with Salaar, featuring Prabhas in the lead role.