Shruti Haasan reveals her biggest fear!

Tollywood: Shruti Haasan is one of the star heroines in the film industry. The actress is currently in Hyderabad and is waiting to kick-start the shoot of her next film Krack with Ravi Teja, as soon as possible. She is also a very active person on social media, sharing some interesting things about life. Recently, Shruti Haasan revealed to her fans, about her biggest fear. Shruti is scared of snakes and admitted that she has a phobia of the same.

Shruti Haasan also revealed to her fans that she has been trying to overcome the same but is not able to do that, how much ever she's trying to do so. Shruti Haasan also told her fans that she experiences trouble while undergoing sleep and could not sleep faster.

On the work front, Shruti Haasan works on two projects, one in Telugu and one in Tamil.