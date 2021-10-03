Shruti Haasan talks about her golden chance!

Shruti Haasan is one of the top heroines in South film industry. The actress is equally popular in Telugu and Tamil cinema. The actress made her comeback in both Telugu and Tamil films ths year with Krack and Laabam respectively. In a recent interview, the actress spoke about being a part of Salaar.

Shruti Haasan considers the chance of being a part of Salaar as a golden chance. She mentioned that she would not have missed being a part of the film at all costs. Shruti also revealed that it is a pan-India film and it will surely help her gain a big exposure in the pan-India level.

Shruti is currently shooting for the film and has been enjoying a lot to work for the film. Prabhas is playing the lead role in the film.