Shruti Haasan to open a Youtube channel

Tollywood: Shruti Haasan completes 11 years in the film industry and the fans are sending her special wishes on the same, on social media. Shruti Haasan is extremely happy with the way her career is shaping up now. Interestingly, the actress is in Hyderabad and waiting to begin the shoot for her next film with Ravi Teja.

On the other side, Shruti Haasan decided to start a Youtube channel of her own. The actress interacted with the fans recently and confirmed the same. With this channel, the actress wants to showcase her music talent to the fans. She also decided to upload her own original tracks along with some Behind The Scenes footage. The actress is looking forward to the same.

Apart from Krack, Shruti Haasan also has another movie titled Laabam on hand.