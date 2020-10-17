X
X
Shyam Singh Roy: Change of production house?

Shyam Singh Roy Movie Poster

Natural Star Nani lined up a couple of interesting films that he will begin right after the completion of his ongoing movie Tuck Jagadish. Interestingly, Nani signed a film Shyam Singh Roy, under the direction of Rahul Sankirtyan. Sithara Entertainments took care of the film's pre-production and already began the planning for the production of the same. Now, the latest rumors in Tollywood reveal us that there is a change in the production house for the film.

As per the latest reports, Sithara Entertainments has not associated with the project anymore and Venkat Boynapally who presented a lot of blockbusters is on board to bankroll the film. The film unit might issue a notice on this latest development soon.

As of now, there is no clarity on the film's shooting pace. Stay tuned to us for more details.

