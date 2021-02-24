Shyam Singha Roy First Look: Nani Looks Terrific With A Royal Bengali Look

Today being Tollywood ace actor Nani's 37th birthday, the makers of his upcoming movies 'Shyam Singha Roy' and 'Tuck Jagadish' have left all his fans in awe releasing the updates from the flicks. We have already witnessed the mass entertainer 'Tuck Jagadish' teaser being a family drama, now, Nani looks royal in 'Shyam Singha Roy' movie. The first look poster of this periodic tale got unveiled a few minutes ago…

Nani shared the first look poster of 'Shyam Singha Roy' on his Twitter page… Have a look!

In this poster, Nani is seen in a Royal Bengali look… He wore a light-coloured shirt and teamed it with brown pant. His royal moustache and neatly combed hair made him look awesome. Well, a mystery girl is seen hugging him from the back… Her hands with Mehndi and white-marron combo bangles created a buzz.

ShyamSingha Roy movie has Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty as the female leads. Nani will be seen as a Bengali man and seen posing royally in the first look poster.

This movie will be directed by Rahul Sankrityan and is produced by Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments banner. It has music composed by Mickey J Meyer and cinematography is handled by Sanu John Varghese while editor Naveen Nooli is best known for his work. Even Madonna Sebastian, Murali Sharma, Rahul Ravindran and Abhinav Gomatam will be seen in other important roles.

Well, today being Nani's birthday, a few Tollywood actors poured wishes through social media… Have a look!

Well, Nani also thanked all his fans and co-actors for making his birthday turn into a special one…



This post reads, "Thank you for the immense love Red heart

The only way I can show mine or give it back is through my films and I will give you tons of it Hugging face

PROMISE.

P.S: Overwhelmed with the love for #TuckJagadishTeaser Folded hands

Get ready for the return gift at 4.05 :))

#ShyamSinghaRoyFirstLook".