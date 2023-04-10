Simhadri set for Grand Re-Release on Jr. NTR's Birthday

Fans of popular Telugu film actors such as Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Ram Charan, and Allu Arjun have been celebrating their favorite star's birthdays by organizing special screenings of their hit films. Re-releases of movies such as Jalsa, Pokiri, Orange, and Desamuduru have been successful in generating great box office collections.

Now, fans of Jr. NTR are planning to celebrate their hero's birthday in a grand manner. To mark the occasion, the blockbuster movie Simhadri, which starred Jr. NTR and was directed by SS Rajamouli, will be re-released on May 20th. The film was a massive success when it was first released and is a perfect choice for a re-release on Jr. NTR's birthday.

Simhadri featured Bhumika and Ankitha as the leading ladies, while Mukhesh Rishi, Nasser, Rahul Dev, Brahmanandam, and Sharat Saxena played important supporting roles. The film was produced by V. Vijay Kumar Varma, with the story presented by Vijayendra Prasad. MM Keeravani composed the music for the movie.