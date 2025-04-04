‘#Single’ begins musical promotions with soulful first track

Sree Vishnu, hailed as the King of Entertainment, is all set to deliver a fun-filled summer treat with his upcoming out-and-out entertainer #Single. Backed by the prestigious Geetha Arts and directed by Caarthick Raju, the film is being presented by Mega Producer Allu Aravind and produced by Vidya Koppineedi, Bhanu Pratapa, and Riyaz Chowdary in collaboration with Kalya Films.

As the film gears up for its worldwide release on May 9th, the makers have kick-started the musical promotions with the launch of the first single, Shilpi Yevaro. Composed by the talented Vishal Chandra Shekar, the song is a melodic fusion of classic and contemporary styles, offering a fresh and soulful listening experience. The lyrics, penned by Shreemani, beautifully reflect the romantic emotions of the protagonist, who is seen admiring the charm of two women, played by Ketika Sharma and Ivana.

Adding more magic to the track is the soothing voice of Yazin Nizar, whose rendition brings warmth and depth to the number. The visuals of the song feature a mix of real-time sequences and enchanting animation that mirror the joy and dreamy vibe of Sree Vishnu’s character.

The track has already struck a chord with the youth, thanks to its catchy beats and relatable romantic theme. With R Velraj handling the cinematography and Praveen KL on the editing table, #Single promises to be a stylish and engaging cinematic ride this summer.