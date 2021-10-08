Sithara to debut with Thalapathy's next?

Thalapathy66 is the tentative title for Thalapathy Vijay's debut. Vamshi Paidipally is the film's director. Dil Raju is the film's producer. The film was confirmed and announced officially. However, the film's shoot will begin next year. There is an interesting rumor doing rounds on social media now.

As per the latest speculations, Mahesh Babu's daughter Sithara Ghattmaneni is said to be roped in to play a crucial role in the movie. Sithara is very active and she is running a Youtube channel with Vamshi Paidipally's daughter Aadhya. Vamshi might be thinking to get Sithara on board.

However, there is no clarity on the same and the sources close to the Kollywood film industry reveal to us that it is just a baseless rumor and there is no truth at all. However, we need some time to get a clarity on the same.