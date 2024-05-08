Sivangi: Anandi and Varalakshmi Sarathkumar Team Up for a Domestic Crime Thriller

Telugu actor Anandi and Tamil actor Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, both of whom have carved their niches in each other's film industries, are set to share screen space for the first time in the upcoming movie ‘Sivangi.’ This project promises to be a captivating blend of female-centric storytelling and commercial entertainment, with a strong emphasis on family values.

‘Sivangi’ marks the directorial debut of Bharani K Dharan, a seasoned cinematographer with over 40 films to his credit. Stepping behind the camera for the first time, Dharan promises a ‘domestic crime thriller’ that explores a woman's resilience in the face of unforeseen challenges.



Produced by Naresh Babu P under the banner of First Copy Movies, the film brings together a talented crew. Music for ‘Sivangi’ is composed by the duo AH Kasif and Ebenezer Paul, while Bharani K Dharan himself takes on the dual responsibility of director and co-director of photography. Editor Sanjith Mhd rounds out the team.



While details regarding the plot are still under wraps, the upcoming announcement from the makers promises to unveil more about the film. With a compelling narrative, a powerful female-driven story, and a team brimming with talent, ‘Sivangi’ is shaping up to be a must-watch for fans of both Anandi and Varalakshmi Sarathkumar.

