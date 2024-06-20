SK30: Sandeep Kishan Teams Up with Director Trinadha Rao Nakkina for His 30th Film

Sandeep Kishan is all set to enthrall audiences once again as he gears up for his 30th film, #SK30! This exciting project marks a dream collaboration between Kishan and the talented director Trinadha Rao Nakkina, known for delivering blockbuster entertainment like ‘Dhamaka.’

Produced by the powerhouse trio - AK Entertainment, Hasya Movies and Zee Studios - #SK30 promises to be wholesome family entertainment filled with love and heartwarming emotions. The film is currently in its first stages of production in Hyderabad, with lavish sets suggesting an extravagant production.

Force behind the upcoming blockbuster:

To give the audience a great experience, Rajesh Danda and co-producer Balaji Gutta are producing the film.

Director Nakkina is known for his expertise in bringing out the best in his actors, and #SK30 promises a unique characterisation for Kishan.

Adding to the anticipation is the acclaimed writer Prasanna Kumar Bezawada, who reunites with Nakkina. In addition, Bezawada, known for his successful partnership with the director, has penned the story, screenplay, and dialogue for #SK30. This collaborative effort promises to be a signature piece of entertainment that will resonate with audiences.

#SK30 boasts a team of young and talented technicians, ensuring a visually stunning and emotionally rich experience. The cinematography will be done by Nizar Shafi and the music by Leon James. Furthermore, Brahma Kadali contributes his expertise to the art direction division, while Chota K. Prasad guarantees a precise edit.Sandeep Kishan's 30th film, #SK30, directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, begins initial shooting in Hyderabad.