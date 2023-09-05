‘Skanda’ eyeing on ‘Salaar’ date; ‘Tillu Square’ follows him

With the postponement of “Salaar,” the makers of several movies are adjusting their release dates. Some have been rescheduled earlier, while others have been postponed. Renowned director BoyapatiSreenu is eagerly anticipating the release of his upcoming film, featuring the charismatic actor Ram Pothineni. Sreeleela is the leading lady in this flick. Saiee Manjrekar plays a significant role in “Skanda,” a production spearheaded by SrinivasaaChitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. The film boasts a powerful soundtrack composed by Thaman, promising a high-octane action drama.





Ram Pothineni’s “Skanda” was originally set to release on September 15, but has been postponed to September 28. It is confirmed that “Rules Ranjann,” starring Kiran Abbavaram, has already confirmed its release for that day. Additionally, there’s a strong buzz that Skanda may also debut on the same date, with an official announcement imminent. If this happens, Ram needs to face huge competition with other heroes as another movie has faced a similar fate.





“Tillu Square,” starring SiddhuJonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran, was initially scheduled for a cinema release on September 15, 2023. However, a fresh announcement from the team revealed its postponement to an unspecified date due to ongoing post-production work. A new release date will be announced soon.



Sithara Entertainments, in collaboration with Fortune Four Cinemas, has produced this film, with Ram Miriyala as the music director.









