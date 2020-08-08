Sneak Peek At Rana –Miheeka's Gala Wedding

Finally, the most awaited moment is here… Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj have tied a knot and officially became husband and wife. His wedding is being taking place at Ramanaidu Studio amidst the close knit of family members…



Here is the sneak peek at Rana and Miheeka's wedding…

Guys… It is the 'Saath Pehra' video… Both Rana and Miheeka are seeing taking 7 rounds with 'Agni'… Both of them are seen wearing gold and white outfits and are looking regal. Only a few members are seen on the stage which is decorated with all beautiful flowers…





Here is the regal wedding look of Miheeka Bajaj…

Our beautiful bride Miheeka in a traditional golden-white lehenga… The antique choker, maang-tikka, choker, neckpiece and stack of bangles made her look like a princess…

Here are the details of Miheeka's wedding look doled out by makeup artist Tamanna… "The wedding look will be very grand. All the hues we have played with during the pre-wedding rituals won't be repeated here. The hair will be tied up and the hair jewellery is going to be intense. Since the focus will be on her grand attire which will be beige, whitish with a hint of rust, and the jewellery, the makeup won't look out of place. It will be clean makeup with lots of earthy tones to maintain a hint of traditionalism but also contemporary at the same time."

A said the wedding is happening at Ramanaidu Studio with only 30 guests… Even Rana arranged a special facility for all his Tollywood fans and friends by giving them a VR box…

Thus our dear Nani has posted the image of him watching the wedding through the VR Box…

He wrote, "Watching the end of an iconic bachelor 😄 @ranadaggubati Congratulations babai 🤗Ee technology ento .."

Well, Rana's bachelorhood is over… He is officially entering into the club of 'Husbands'…